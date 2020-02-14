Global  

'Westworld' Season 3 trailer sends everyone into the real world

Mashable Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The first full trailer for Westworld has arrived and things look like they're going to get pretty wild in Season 3.

After the events and revelations in Season 2, Season 3 appears to expand much further into the real world, which includes a character played by Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul. Or maybe that's just what the show wants...
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Westworld Season 3 on HBO - Official Trailer

Westworld Season 3 on HBO - Official Trailer 02:40

 Check out the official trailer for the HBO series Westworld Season 3 starring Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul and Ed Harris! Release Date: March 15, 2020 on HBO Westworld is an American science fiction Western television series created by Jonathan...

'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News [Video]'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News

'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:44Published

The 'RHONY' Season 12 trailer is here and more Housewives news [Video]The 'RHONY' Season 12 trailer is here and more Housewives news

On this week's episode of "Housewives Hangover," the Season 12 trailer of "RHONY" is here and it is pretty wild.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:41Published


Eerie ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Newcomer Aaron Paul

Eerie ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Newcomer Aaron PaulWestworld III trailer. (Photo Credit: HBO / YouTube) After a two-year wait, Westworld is almost back to claim its prestige HBO birthright in a post-Game of...
geek.com

HBO Debuts 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer - Watch! (Video)

Westworld is coming back soon! HBO debuted the trailer for the upcoming third season of the hit series on Thursday (February 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest...
Just Jared

