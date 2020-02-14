'Westworld' Season 3 trailer sends everyone into the real world
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () The first full trailer for Westworld has arrived and things look like they're going to get pretty wild in Season 3.
After the events and revelations in Season 2, Season 3 appears to expand much further into the real world, which includes a character played by Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul. Or maybe that's just what the show wants...
Check out the official trailer for the HBO series Westworld Season 3 starring Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul and Ed Harris!
Release Date: March 15, 2020 on HBO
Westworld is an American science fiction Western television series created by Jonathan...