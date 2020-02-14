'Westworld' Season 3 trailer sends everyone into the real world

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The first full trailer for Westworld has arrived and things look like they're going to get pretty wild in Season 3.



After the events and revelations in Season 2, Season 3 appears to expand much further into the real world, which includes a character played by Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul. Or maybe that's just what the show wants... 👓 View full article

