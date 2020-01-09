Global  

Tesla Model 3 named top EV in 'Consumer Reports' annual list

Mashable Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The "Top Picks for 2020" are in from Consumer Reports and Porsche fans aren't going to be happy about the only all-electric vehicle in the top 10.

Tesla's "affordable" all-electric sedan, the Model 3, was named as one of the top 10 cars to buy and was the only electric vehicle in the annual listing. The Toyota Prius also made...
