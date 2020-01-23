Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google Cloud Product Manager Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Google Cloud Product Manager Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

WebProNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Sonam Saxena, Google Cloud Product Manager, has been arrested on the Big Island, Hawaii on suspicion of second degree murder.

The post Google Cloud Product Manager Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Google manager was just arrested and charged with murder after his wife was reported missing in Hawaii

A Google manager was just arrested and charged with murder after his wife was reported missing in Hawaii· Google product manager Sonam Saxena has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Smitri Saxena. · Smitri, who was a Microsoft...
Business Insider

Google project manager facing murder charge after wife disappears in Hawaii, body found

Hawaii police on Wednesday arrested a Google project manager on suspicion of second-degree murder following the disappearance of his wife a day earlier. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

aspfrt

The Bread Line @thedailybeast Smriti, a 41-year-old business program manager for Microsoft, Her husband, a 43-year-old who works i… https://t.co/gaJdILc5mx 34 minutes ago

chin115

Chin PS RT @Jira: It's time....once again for #DemoDen. Ask our Product Manager @scchang_cat about using Jira Cloud and #GoogleSheets together. htt… 12 hours ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Titan Security Keys - now available in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the… https://t.co/o5Kkn56ZYb 1 day ago

mySolutionsCL

mySolutionsCL Atlassian: RT Jira: It's time....once again for #DemoDen. Ask our Product Manager scchang_cat about using Jira Clou… https://t.co/LuupCeK81c 2 days ago

herzum_it

Herzum Italy RT #Atlassian: RT Jira: It's time....once again for #DemoDen. Ask our Product Manager scchang_cat about using Jira… https://t.co/iaZIUsc9QP 2 days ago

Jira

Atlassian Jira It's time....once again for #DemoDen. Ask our Product Manager @scchang_cat about using Jira Cloud and #GoogleSheets… https://t.co/5lTzVhafbE 2 days ago

shah_sheikh

Shah Sheikh Titan Security Keys - now available in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the… https://t.co/B1bNDT4HWU 2 days ago

VertexSolutions

Vertex Solutions We are working closely with one of our partners to find a talented Product Manager. Experience working within a Saa… https://t.co/gPVhTMqDi2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.