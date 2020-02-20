Global  

Microsoft Defender ATP Coming to iOS and Android

WebProNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Microsoft has announced it is bringing Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Linux, with iOS and Android coming soon.

Microsoft Defender ATP Coming to iOS and Android
Microsoft tasks its Defender antimalware with securing corporate Android and iOS phones

While malware writers have attacked PCs because of their popularity and large attack surfaces, Android and iOS phones aren’t immune—and Microsoft,...
PC World

Microsoft’s Defender security software is coming to iOS and Android

Despite Apple and Google's best efforts, malware and malicious apps are still a big concern on iOS and Android. So today, Microsoft announced that it's bringing...
engadget

