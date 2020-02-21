Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Jason Momoa looks the part in new Ozzy Osbourne teaser video

Jason Momoa looks the part in new Ozzy Osbourne teaser video

Mashable Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
When you see a tall, hooded figure walking towards a microphone in an Ozzy Osbourne teaser video, you could probably be forgiven for thinking Osbourne himself was lurking under the hood.

Not this time, though. In the one-minute teaser above for Osbourne's new track "Scary Little Green Men," the person yelling at the camera is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News

Jason Momoa Channels Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser | Billboard News 01:12

 Just in case you didn’t think Jason Momoa had serious acting range, check out how perfectly he channels Ozzy Osbourne in the clip for song "Scary Little Green Men" from the metal icon's 'Ordinary Man' album.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne Is in 'Unbelievable Pain' Following 2019 Fall [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Is in 'Unbelievable Pain' Following 2019 Fall

Ozzy Osbourne Is in 'Unbelievable Pain' Following 2019 Fall Osbourne revealed that the "unbelievable pain" he'd been experiencing has little to do with his recent Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Ozzy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Ozzy Osbourne says his new album is a lifesaver [Video]Ozzy Osbourne says his new album is a lifesaver

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has claimed his new album is a lifesaver.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne Shows Off New White Hair at Ozzy's Album Release Party!

Sharon Osbourne puts her new white hair on display while stepping out for her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s album release party on Thursday night (February 20) in...
Just Jared Also reported by •ContactMusicBillboard.comUSATODAY.com

New Music Friday: Dwayne Wade's rap debut plus BTS, Ozzy and more

New Music Friday includes a new Rick Ross track featuring former NBA star Dwyane Wade plus new albums from BTS and Ozzy Osbourne.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.