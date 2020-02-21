Jason Momoa looks the part in new Ozzy Osbourne teaser video
Friday, 21 February 2020 () When you see a tall, hooded figure walking towards a microphone in an Ozzy Osbourne teaser video, you could probably be forgiven for thinking Osbourne himself was lurking under the hood.
Not this time, though. In the one-minute teaser above for Osbourne's new track "Scary Little Green Men," the person yelling at the camera is...
Just in case you didn’t think Jason Momoa had serious acting range, check out how perfectly he channels Ozzy Osbourne in the clip for song "Scary Little Green Men" from the metal icon's 'Ordinary Man' album.
