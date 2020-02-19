PhilMellen RT @SchoolReading: A list of children's book publishers in the UK covering baby & toddler stories, picture books, 5-7 & 7-9 fiction, middle… 5 hours ago

Kirsten Allen (Kid’s Storyworld) RT @lauramcfarlane: Looking for authors of children’s books (particularly young adult) to follow with my class. Any recommendations for my… 5 hours ago

this bliss life "Lucasfilm will launch an epic new era of Star Wars storytelling that will be explored through multiple voices in a… https://t.co/ArQrfO3iZI 6 hours ago

ketchup kylo🖤🧡 mayo hux RT @saltandrockets: @SoftSolutionsTM ahh, same, I'm really excited to explore this era! we're getting books and comics for the adult marke… 6 hours ago

Funmi Amos RT @mashable: 7 new children's and young adult books to read for Black History Month — and beyond https://t.co/RaXoGhQk6t https://t.co/LrCV… 8 hours ago

Carroll Library New non Fiction This Moment is Your Life, Mariam Gates (mindfulness books are in the children’s & young adult secti… https://t.co/59E4BMzDp4 9 hours ago

Mrs McF Looking for authors of children’s books (particularly young adult) to follow with my class. Any recommendations for… https://t.co/hsUiG3i8c1 9 hours ago