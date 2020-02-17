Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Microsoft Surfaces on sale, plus more tablet and laptop deals this weekend

Microsoft Surfaces on sale, plus more tablet and laptop deals this weekend

Mashable Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
What's that? You thought we wouldn't be back yet again to tell you about all the awesome laptop and tablet sales going on this weekend? Yeah right. 

We are, in fact, back — and we brought all the good tech with us. If you need a new laptop or tablet, you can find nice discounts on Microsoft Surface products, Amazon Fire...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fire tablets are back on sale, plus more tablet and laptop deals this week

Presidents Day may be over, but the sales certainly are not.  Lots of discounted tech is still up for grabs, including great deals on Microsoft Surface...
Mashable

Express takes 40% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale w/ deals from $24

The Express Long Weekend Sale offers *40% off* sitewide including denim, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.