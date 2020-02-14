Facebook plans to clarify when pro-Bloomberg posts come from staffers

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending an unprecedented amount of money on his campaign. A big chunk of that is going into his social media efforts, where members of his campaign have been posting Pro-Bloomberg messages. The problem is there’s no obvious way to tell these messages come from paid staffers. According to CNBC, Facebook is considering taking steps to make it clearer that these messages come from paid staffers, though it did not disclose what options it’s considering exactly. The company told CNBC: We think it’s important that political campaigns have the guidance…



