Facebook plans to clarify when pro-Bloomberg posts come from staffers

The Next Web Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Facebook plans to clarify when pro-Bloomberg posts come from staffersFormer New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending an unprecedented amount of money on his campaign. A big chunk of that is going into his social media efforts, where members of his campaign have been posting Pro-Bloomberg messages. The problem is there’s no obvious way to tell these messages come from paid staffers. According to CNBC, Facebook is considering taking steps to make it clearer that these messages come from paid staffers, though it did not disclose what options it’s considering exactly. The company told CNBC: We think it’s important that political campaigns have the guidance…

Facebook changes its ad rules over Bloomberg’s cringey memes

Facebook changes its ad rules over Bloomberg’s cringey memesThe Mike Bloomberg memes we’ve all seen on social media are a laugh for us, but they’re apparently giving Facebook something of a headache. The company...
