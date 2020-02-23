Global  

Bernie Sanders' Nevada caucus win caused a ruckus on political Twitter

Mashable Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Whatever you yourself may think of him, Bernie Sanders is really firing people up.

On Saturday, the would-be Democratic nominee for president logged his third winning primary season performance, in the state of Nevada. And a commanding one at that, with the Vermont Senator nabbing almost 47 percent of all the votes cast, while...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises 00:50

 Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus, according to ABC News and the Associated Press. Nevada Democratic party leaders are calling the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Trump congratulates Sanders on Nevada caucus win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on presidential campaign developments (all times local): 10:40 a.m. President Donald Trump is congratulating Bernie Sanders for...
Seattle Times

Sanders' socialist revolution sweeps Sin City with Nevada caucus win

Bernie Sanders swept Sin City on Saturday, dominating the Nevada caucuses in a victory that makes the senator the unequivocal 2020 Democratic presidential...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleAl JazeeraTIME

