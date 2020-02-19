Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener

John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener

Mashable Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
So Trump's off to India this week. And given that he's previously referred to the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, as "the father of India," John Oliver thought it would be a good time to examine that statement.

The 19-minute segment above starts with a very entertaining aside about Trump's idea of what "father" might...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker

‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker 12:22

 HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to resolve the trade differences in the near or mid-term future? And why is it important anyway?...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal? [Video]No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal?

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 26:17Published

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says no big trade deal with India now

Trump, who has dubbed India "tariff king" among other epithets, complained again that the US is "not treated very well by India" but said "I happen to like Prime...
IndiaTimes

'America First' vs 'Make in India' as Modi hosts Trump

NEW DELHI: Trade ties between the United States and India have long been problematic but under "America First" President Donald Trump and "Make in India" Prime...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this

diving_news

Diving News John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener - Mashable https://t.co/4SvIFgQM3z 4 minutes ago

xsanmateo

XavierChavez RT @mashable: John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/r5V5CUCD8k https://t.co/DIJxPF2tJ2 8 minutes ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/DmNC9RdXKO So Trump's off to… https://t.co/v1eHOgWftL 17 minutes ago

unite_digital

Unite Digital Media John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/duOHFLf8oN https://t.co/WOAUD85pcX 22 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau John Oliver's deep dive into India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/5hcZZZWjXv 23 minutes ago

GoyalBhuvan

BoooWoooo RT @screening: John Oliver's deep dive into India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/E2ScEuS0Vx https://t.co/LZGUfKHrNG 24 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL John Oliver's deep dive on India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/07MbOwGBrR #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/SlydNylVMb 25 minutes ago

screening

Screening John Oliver's deep dive into India's prime minister is a real eye-opener https://t.co/E2ScEuS0Vx https://t.co/LZGUfKHrNG 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.