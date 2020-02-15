Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree related to accuser Miriam "Mimi" Haley and rape in the third degree related to accuser Jessica Mann.
He was acquitted of other charges, which included two charges of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in...
