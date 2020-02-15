Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree

Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree

Mashable Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree related to accuser Miriam "Mimi" Haley and rape in the third degree related to accuser Jessica Mann. 

He was acquitted of other charges, which included two charges of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts 08:58

 A jury has found Harey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty of more serious charges including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault

Weinstein was charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sexual act on another woman in 2006.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, third-degree rape

Former Hollywood producer acquitted of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape
Haaretz

Weinstein trial to wrap as jury begins deliberating Tuesday

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to begin deliberating Tuesday after both sides wrapped their arguments in New York. The disgraced movie...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.