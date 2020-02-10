Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Best Picture winner 'Parasite' is coming to Hulu this April

Best Picture winner 'Parasite' is coming to Hulu this April

Mashable Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Parasite is coming to Hulu.

On Monday, the streaming service announced Bong Joon-ho's four-time Oscar winner would be available to subscribers starting April 8. The arrival comes as part of Hulu's partnership with production company Neon, allowing the service exclusive streaming access to Neon films like Best Documentary and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News [Video]Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published

Parasite makes history with Best Picture win [Video]Parasite makes history with Best Picture win

'Parasite' was the big winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, taking home four prizes, including the coveted Best Picture.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8th

Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8thQuestions about where Parasite would stream flooded Twitter after the movie won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, and now people finally have an...
The Verge

Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu

Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu
Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Best picture winner ‘Parasite’ to stream exclusively on Hulu now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/1hrREjykEx 1 minute ago

AnnisAnnismhdi

elmahdi annis Best Picture Winner Parasite Is Coming to Hulu in April https://t.co/DNnb0aaY3g 4 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8th https://t.co/EFaXoToWGq https://t.co/Y1V… 4 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8th https://t.co/EFaXoToWGq https://t.co/Y1VsQBTJNK 4 minutes ago

teevee247

Tee Vee Best Picture Winner Parasite Is Coming to Hulu in April https://t.co/v40LYngFCv 7 minutes ago

theverge_once

The Verge Once RT @verge: Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8th https://t.co/z00YVHEfQi https://t.co/rQA9netz2w 8 minutes ago

_selenejade

🌌space bitch selene🌌 RT @mashable: Best Picture winner 'Parasite' is coming to Hulu this April https://t.co/3K4ZeQ48Lz 11 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Best picture winner ‘Parasite’ to stream exclusively on Hulu https://t.co/VP1ePqEaoN https://t.co/DfhoN4B5zp 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.