Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dead at 101

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dead at 101

Mashable Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Katherine Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician, died Monday at the age of 101. Johnson is celebrated for helping send Americans into orbit and to the moon.

NASA tweeted about Johnson's death, saying "we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101 00:45

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 [Video]Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101

Renowned NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dead at 101 NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed her death via Twitter on Monday. Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter Jim Bridenstine, via Twitter Johnson..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101 [Video]Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped get the first Americans to space and back safely, died today at the age of 101

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:01Published


Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and 'Hidden Figures' subject, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures," died Monday, NASA said in a tweet. She was 101.
USATODAY.com

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures,' has died

NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

UN_Women

UN Women RT @NASA: We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of… 2 seconds ago

Gabbyhines_

Seth Rogen/Will poulter stan account RT @Phil_Lewis_: Katherine Johnson, the brilliant mathematician whose work at NASA was instrumental to the first human space flight, has di… 3 seconds ago

fableboyblue

MF Jew (崩れてゆく前に) RT @NASAMoon: This morning, a NASA hero passed away at the age of 101. We honor Katherine Johnson's pioneering spirit and incredible cont… 3 seconds ago

KariK484

KariK484 RT @AustinKellerman: .@NASA has announced the death of #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. She was 101. What a life lived. 🙏 #… 4 seconds ago

kenwen_hunter8

Kennedy♍️ RT @NASA: “I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church…anything that could be counted, I did.” As a girl, Katherine Johnson co… 4 seconds ago

Henrriette2

YPPAH| RT @nowthisnews: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson died on February 24, 2020. She was 101 years old. https://t.co/8gpPFYhpER 5 seconds ago

jewelrymavin3

Ramona Hall RT @mayawiley: I am so happy that #KatherineJohnson lived long & finally received the name recognition she so richly deserved: “NASA mathem… 5 seconds ago

jameswturnbull

James Turnbull Katherine Johnson: Hidden Figures Nasa mathematician dies at 101 https://t.co/WANkJIDymd 6 seconds ago

