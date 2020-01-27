Hasbro announces 7 new D&D games starting with Baldur’s Gate 3

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It appears the 20-year-long wait for a follow up to the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate series is finally coming to an end this year. Hasbro this weekend revealed seven new video games are currently in development for its Dungeons and Dragons property. Kicking things off will be Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, which is slated for an early-access launch on Steam sometime in 2020. The news comes from Dark Side of Gaming, whose staff reports: In 2020, Hasbro aims to release Baldur’s Gate 3 and a Dark Alliance remake. Then, Hasbro plans to release one D&D game each and every…



