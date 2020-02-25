Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > If your site is not mobile friendly, you absolutely need this website builder

If your site is not mobile friendly, you absolutely need this website builder

Mashable Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *As of Feb. 25th, you can get help building your dream website with a lifetime subscription to Weblium Website Builder Pro for $49.99, a 74% savings. 

--------------------

There's nothing more aggravating than a website that's not responsive for mobile. You just need to look up one quick thing, track a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aerotec

Richard Street @Ryanair your new mobile website is awful. Priced up a trip and no way can I see how to perform a new search or cha… https://t.co/B29PjvjltQ 14 hours ago

WP_Prem

PremiumWordPress Best responsive and mobile friendly #Wordpress #themes. Discover the best solution for your site. Easy to customize… https://t.co/8e8jMWwEHo 20 hours ago

adrevu

adrevu affiliate marketing Sale: Ultra Services : Online Site Builder with Drag and Drop capabilities to make your website Mobile Friendly! Sh… https://t.co/rpGtA8Tzjv 20 hours ago

SidSom1

Sid Som Unhappy with your Home/Condo Assessment/Property Taxes? Try HomeValueStat to assess if you should appeal. “Quick Lo… https://t.co/5nNAqxhgpx 1 day ago

sydvanalstyne

Sydney Van Alstyne Lack of a mobile-friendly design is the #1 reason that mobile site visitors leave 💨 #1! Be mobile-friendly first… https://t.co/Mw9CU9HrvI 2 days ago

combusts

Holidays in Korean pokemon2020 make your site mobile friendly challenge 2 days ago

abisonpar

Abi Sonpar Make your site mobile friendly now! https://t.co/hqs4rxThfD 2 days ago

SidSom1

Sid Som Unhappy with your Home Assessment/Property Taxes? Try HomeValueStat to assess if you should appeal. “Quick Look” Va… https://t.co/vvJ8XtoKz1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.