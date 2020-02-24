Pentagon unveils toothless ethical principles for using AI in war

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Pentagon has announced five ethical principles for the use of AI by the US military. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the guidelines would accelerate the adoption of lawful and ethical uses of the technology by both combat and non-combat operations, but the hazy proposals contain little detail about how they’ll be applied to the battlefield. The first principle calls for servicepeople to “exercise appropriate levels of judgment and care” when using AI systems, a requirement that is open to numerous interpretations. It sets the tone for the ambiguous language that follows throughout the guidelines. The Department of Defense (DOD) states that all AI capabilities…



