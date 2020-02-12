Apple Watch too pricey? Try the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*TL;DR:* The Huawei Watch GT 2 is on sale for £126.99 on Amazon, saving you 29% on list price.



--------------------



Smartwatches are cool, and the Apple Watch is probably the coolest of the bunch. We don't make the rules, we just enforce them.



The Apple Watch might be the most stylish option from the... 👓 View full article

