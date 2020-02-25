Global  

A 'Candyman' sneak peek appears if you tweet #Candyman five times

A 'Candyman' sneak peek appears if you tweet #Candyman five times

Mashable Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Anyone who watched '90s horror classic Candyman knows that the one thing you don't do is say Candyman's name five times. Unless, of course, you want to summon a vengeful, hook-handed ghost who wants to kill you. 

With the sequel to Candyman coming out this year, producer and screenwriter Jordan Peele asked Twitter to tempt...
