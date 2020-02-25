Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel

Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel

Mashable Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
It's not every day a person captures footage of a javelina sprinting down a civilian street, so when someone does it rightfully creates quite the stir online.

A video recently shared to Facebook by Damion Alexander shows a javelina running at high speeds in Tucson, Arizona, and it's the perfect combination of mesmerizing,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CallieDyess

Mary Ann Dyess RT @mashable: Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/LKIXGJ0auW 33 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/9JbijlwrCk https://t.co/LZYxhp6zmz 2 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/COIOYgHczT https://t.co/ZhuKBp11PB 2 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/oXaFwhlonU https://t.co/8YzUgvpum5 2 hours ago

mashable

Mashable Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/LKIXGJ0auW 3 hours ago

pennipete

Penni Peterson Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/iOzzvt8Pe1 via @mashable 3 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/Lmk64fnjsv https://t.co/xtJAcns4sj 4 hours ago

Herbwells7

Herbwells RT @mashable: Video of a wild javelina sprinting down an Arizona street is perfect meme fuel https://t.co/As8keh7FSv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.