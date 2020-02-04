Global  

The Next Web Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Researchers found a cure for diabetes (in lab mice)More than 34 million Americans have diabetes, approximately 10% of the population according to the American Diabetes Association. To date, the most common treatment has been to manage the disease with a carefully controlled diet and regular insulin shots, if needed. But a cure may be on the horizon. A research team led by Jeffrey Millman at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri found last year that infusing mice with stem cells could offer a better treatment option. Building on that research, the same team may have found a cure: at least in lab mice. Diabetics are characterized by their…

