Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger As Walt Disney CEO

WebProNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Closing out one of the most successful runs as CEO, Bob Iger is stepping down and being replaced by Bob Chapek as head of Walt Disney.

The post Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger As Walt Disney CEO appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News 04:14

 Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO

Bob Chapek is taking over.

After leaving Apple’s board over Apple TV+ conflict, Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

Disney has announced that CEO Bob Iger is stepping down from his role, effective immediately. Bob Chapek, who served as chairman of Disney parks, will take over...
9to5Mac

Robert Iger to step down as Walt Disney CEO

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer and will continue in the role of chairman.
Reuters

medianews4u

medianews4u.com Bob Chapek replaces Bob Iger as CEO of The Walt Disney Company... @WaltDisneyCo #Boblgerstepsdown @Umanathv… https://t.co/b2HgmfURB5 1 hour ago

CarsonS92236142

Carson Smith RT @ThemePark: Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective immedia… 2 hours ago

StarWarsCommand

Star Wars Command Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company https://t.co/zTH5pJFzYY 3 hours ago

OneFortyReviews

140 Reviews Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger as CEO of The Walt Disney Company https://t.co/5XlAnJ1Xs0 3 hours ago

themommyhook

The Mommy Hook Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO. Bob Chapek replaces him Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Com… https://t.co/Fm8Kuk6Grr 4 hours ago

WENYTV

WENY News Bob Iger -- who is also an Ithaca College alum -- has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, effective imm… https://t.co/KX9igVTMfk 5 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Bob Chapek Replaces Bob Iger as CEO of The Walt Disney Company - https://t.co/7qU6gwu6pf https://t.co/c0TdisFlqz 6 hours ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 The Walt Disney Company has a new CEO. The announcement that Bob Iger is stepping down caught Disney employees and… https://t.co/Kt8WY5ssrd 6 hours ago

