Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Facebook to ban coronavirus 'cure' ads

Facebook to ban coronavirus 'cure' ads

Mashable Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Facebook will no longer permit ads that promise a cure for the Covid-19 coronavirus, Business Insider reported Wednesday. 

"We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. We also have policies...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook bans coronavirus ads that promote 'cures' and fan hysteria

Facebook is doubling down on its bid to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation. Following its announcement of plans to flag and remove false information,...
engadget

Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus Cures

Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus CuresFacebook on Wednesday said it is removing any ads claiming to offer a cure for coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed several thousand people in recent...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.