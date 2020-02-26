Facebook to ban coronavirus 'cure' ads



Recent related news from verified sources Facebook bans coronavirus ads that promote 'cures' and fan hysteria Facebook is doubling down on its bid to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation. Following its announcement of plans to flag and remove false information,...

engadget 5 hours ago



Facebook Bans Ads Pushing Fake Coronavirus Cures Facebook on Wednesday said it is removing any ads claiming to offer a cure for coronavirus, the deadly virus that has killed several thousand people in recent...

The Wrap 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this