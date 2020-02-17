Global  

Netflix's 'I Am Not Okay With This' sucks you in but leaves you hanging

Mashable Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
High school sucks.

It sucks enough for Sydney (Sophia Lillis) on Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This, as she copes with belligerent thigh acne, arbitrary social hierarchy, and unwanted crushes. It sucks enough — and that's without the growing superpowers that she can't control.

I Am Not Okay With This, based on the graphic...
New Netflix Series Filmed In Pittsburgh About To Debut [Video]New Netflix Series Filmed In Pittsburgh About To Debut

Actors Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis stop by to talk about the new Netflix series, "I Am Not Okay With This," which was filmed in the Pittsburgh region.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:15Published

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer [Video]I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer - Netflix - February 26, 2020 - Plot synopsis: From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F--king World comes a new series based on the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:34Published


Sophia Lillis Is The 'Most Boring White Girl Ever' in 'I'm Not Okay With This' Trailer - Watch!

Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff stare up at the ceiling in the brand new trailer for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This. The upcoming show focuses on Sydney...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredMashable

Tweets about this

dhawanakin

𝚓𝚊𝚢 ¹⁵¹ ♡ IANOWT DAY IANOWT DAY LADS STREAM I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS ON NETFLIX 18 seconds ago

aandeandval

Valerie Ettenhofer If you started I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS at midnight, you'd be done by now! Here's my review of the new Netflix show'… https://t.co/Fdjw74yw0b 19 seconds ago

ShemazingIE

SHEmazing You're going to love new Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This https://t.co/5TIQnav62W https://t.co/SJKR5yJxnk 50 seconds ago

MidstateEvents

MidstateEvents Native Pa. cartoonist’s graphic novel is now a Netflix series: ‘I was not aiming for this at all’… https://t.co/gBScb3t6lZ 1 minute ago

fadedviolet__

lacjin OMGGGG!!! Seen "I Am Not Okay With This" on Netflix yet? https://t.co/4O2BUBTrN9 1 minute ago

F_cs40

ɴᴇɪʟ I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS sa Netflix meron naaaaaaa!! Wyatt Olef at Sophia Lillis❤ 2 minutes ago

2EZ2LEAVE

Choco✨ RT @moviemenfes: /mvs/ i'am not okay with this! Hari ini di netflix! https://t.co/PQm7xvveVw 3 minutes ago

loserscantdraw

the king like clouds I shouldnt be up at this time, but***it. I just wanna bing some Netflix series that just came out. Its called I Am Not Okay With This 3 minutes ago

