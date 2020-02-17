Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from

Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from

Mashable Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Google image searching is about to get slightly less annoying. Emphasis on slightly.

The search engine giant announced Tuesday that its iconic image search feature is going to get, well, some new icons to clarify things a bit before you click on an image. 

On the search page itself, you'll start seeing small badges on the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How to use Google image search on an iPhone

How to use Google image search on an iPhoneWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Ever had the urge to...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaithDrivenVC

Christian Venture Capital™ 💡 Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/zsY5QOGTSp… https://t.co/7V2kZ77jlC 1 minute ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/9G0IXl9cam https://t.co/79WDBuMAlL 2 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/tkM2JzkEHk 2 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from (Alex Perry/Mashable!) https://t.co/Y8tmgH5SA9 5 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/ORtOd4VeoO https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm h… 5 minutes ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/byps9znOpz via @mashable https://t.co/F2bdvwx7be 5 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/ORtOd4VeoO… https://t.co/WkrCHO38Ja 5 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from https://t.co/tHySOcb4jj https://t.co/F66mGSUmLv 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.