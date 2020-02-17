|
Google is adding icons to let you know where image search results come from
Google image searching is about to get slightly less annoying. Emphasis on slightly.
The search engine giant announced Tuesday that its iconic image search feature is going to get, well, some new icons to clarify things a bit before you click on an image.
On the search page itself, you'll start seeing small badges on the...
