Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > RSA, COVID-19 and Risk

RSA, COVID-19 and Risk

E-Commerce Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
RSA, COVID-19 and RiskTwo things are happening simultaneously: The RSA Security Conference is in full swing and so is COVID-19. It's a strange juxtaposition. There is geographic proximity in that the conference is going on undeterred just a few blocks from where the mayor declared a state of emergency, during the event, due to the ongoing spread of the virus. There's also topical alignment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

B14Freedom

Linda W ☯ @mmpadellan COVID-19 will spread in the US. Trump knows it. He put Pence in charge of something he can't possibly… https://t.co/mMBPrm9iYH 53 seconds ago

254YellZee

Will Gates RT @scheafferoo: Kenyan leadership is really going to risk millions of its people's lives with its games and lack of serious around prevent… 1 minute ago

irishnovelist

des greene @chasmanu @Kevin_Maguire @SkyNews @toryboypierce @IrishRugby @BrianODriscoll @toryboypierce seemed to mumble "Parti… https://t.co/vlNGpAMzYC 2 minutes ago

Puppies097

Puppies RT @OKnox: So it fell to HHS Secretary Azar to provide the message that while the risk to Americans remains low, that can change quickly, a… 2 minutes ago

icwhite01

Luis Martinez RT @OHAOregon: We’ve heard some concerns about possible cases of novel #coronavirus (COVID-19) in #Oregon. We want to reiterate that there… 3 minutes ago

MoradiMonier

Monier Moradi 👑 RT @TravelGov: Updated #Iran Travel Advisory - Level 4 - Do not travel due to the risk of kidnapping and arbitrary arrest and detention of… 4 minutes ago

Multimodalmama

Human, Actual Size @CharlesPPierce Smoking is a huge risk factor for the extreme complications seen with COVID 19. 5 minutes ago

MaryDram

Mary Ramirez 🍳 RT @USForcesKorea: Out of a strong abundance of caution to protect the USFK population from COVID-19, USFK raised its risk level to "HIGH"… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.