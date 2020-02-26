Global  

Panasonic Ending Involvement In Tesla’s New York Solar Factory

WebProNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Panasonic has announced it is winding down its involvement in Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo, NY as there are increasing signs of a detonating partnership.

News video: Panasonic to end solar partnership with Tesla

Panasonic to end solar partnership with Tesla 01:24

 Panasonic said it'll exit solar cell production at Tesla's New York plant. As Fred Katayama reports, it's another sign of a fraying relationship with the electric vehicle maker.

I-Team: Scrutinizing job pledges at Tesla plant after Panasonic pulls out (6 p.m.) [Video]I-Team: Scrutinizing job pledges at Tesla plant after Panasonic pulls out (6 p.m.)

Despite the impending loss of more than 400 Panasonic jobs from the Tesla Gigafactory, elected leaders said Wednesday that Tesla has assured them that the company is still on track to meet the job..

I-Team: Scrutinizing job pledges at Tesla plant after Panasonic pulls out (5 p.m.) [Video]I-Team: Scrutinizing job pledges at Tesla plant after Panasonic pulls out (5 p.m.)

Despite the impending loss of more than 400 Panasonic jobs from the Tesla Gigafactory, elected leaders said Wednesday that Tesla has assured them that the company is still on track to meet the job..

Panasonic pulls out of Tesla's East Coast solar factory

Panasonic will cease production at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York, on May 30. The Japanese corporation intends to lay off its 403-person workforce...
State says Tesla has met Buffalo job goal, as Panasonic pulls out of state-owned factory

State officials say Tesla has met its job commitments for the state-owned solar panel factory in Buffalo, even as Tesla and Panasonic are ending their...
