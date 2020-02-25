Apple is opening an online store in India this year, and a physical store in 2021

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

At its annual shareholder meeting, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said the company is planning to sell iPhones in India through its own online store this year. He also added that the first Apple store in the country will open in 2021. According to reports last August, the company was originally planning to inaugurate its physical store this year in Mumbai. While Cook didn’t provide a timeline for the launch of the online store, TechCrunch noted last month that the tech giant could start the service by Q3 of this year. [Read: The next version of Wi-Fi might detect your movement in the…



