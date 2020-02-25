Global  

Apple is opening an online store in India this year, and a physical store in 2021

The Next Web Thursday, 27 February 2020
Apple is opening an online store in India this year, and a physical store in 2021At its annual shareholder meeting, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, said the company is planning to sell iPhones in India through its own online store this year. He also added that the first Apple store in the country will open in 2021. According to reports last August, the company was originally planning to inaugurate its physical store this year in Mumbai. While Cook didn't provide a timeline for the launch of the online store, TechCrunch noted last month that the tech giant could start the service by Q3 of this year.

This story continues at The Next Web

In a memo to employees, Walmart announced its restructuring plans to combine its team of buyers for online and in-store in an effort to increase profits at its e-commerce business. The teams will be..

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill. The 10,500 square foot store..

Apple to open first retail store in India next yr

Responding to a question from a shareholder at Apple's annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California about the company's plans for India, Cook said...
IndiaTimes

Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says

Apple Inc will open its first physical retail store in India in 2021, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.
Reuters

