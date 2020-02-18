Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update

Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update

Mashable Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the most powerful cameraphone in the world – but not everything is perfect. 

Following criticism from several reviewers, including InputMag and Mashable, which complained about unreliable autofocus, Samsung said it will fix the camera via a software update. 

"The Galaxy S20...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung vows to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra cam

The company has already released a pre-launch software update that cites camera improvements. However, this is available only in South Korea, which some say...
Hindu Also reported by •TechNewsWorld

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/OEEl2YE3Tj https://t.co/7k7LwpXnSu 4 seconds ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/nj3uNf7tUI 7 minutes ago

GR8socialmedia

GR8socialmedia Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/Zk1VEgOfqv #Tech https://t.co/O12cCFDZKO 19 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS20Ultra #Tech Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update… https://t.co/PFYMfRLLTD 22 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/TvJdFEqFma https://t.co/iGoDxJtjxU 22 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/nC0iv47jH1 22 minutes ago

faizntech

Faizan Siddiqui Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/A0PlYu7KBr #marketing #technology… https://t.co/riSM5LFAgE 25 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update https://t.co/vU4p1ebK1a https://t.co/QanIWnnwiz 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.