|
Samsung to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra camera with a software update
|
|
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the most powerful cameraphone in the world – but not everything is perfect.
Following criticism from several reviewers, including InputMag and Mashable, which complained about unreliable autofocus, Samsung said it will fix the camera via a software update.
"The Galaxy S20...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.
Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 03:24Published
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does..
Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 04:42Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this