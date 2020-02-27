'Lord of the Ring' fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sauron may have fallen (spoiler!) at the end of The Lord of the Rings, but his all-seeing eye lives on in our memories.



And, as it turns out, in our doorbells.



On Wednesday night, Spokane, Washington-based artist Travis Chapman shared a picture of this ominous beauty. The caption simply reads: "I upgraded my doorbell... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Asit Ranjan Panigrahi Hey morons if you really want to kill each other in the name of some fictional character, fictional story than let… https://t.co/IFV8YsAhIB 1 minute ago VIPortal INC ‘Lord of the Ring’ fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/5T71fpsXL6 https://t.co/33mdscOiQD 33 minutes ago VIPortal INC ‘Lord of the Ring’ fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/OjyJdbdBjW https://t.co/UjVrcPTW9d 34 minutes ago VIPortal INC ‘Lord of the Ring’ fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/uPZYLCD2ra https://t.co/HnNNXdTb1v 36 minutes ago Mashable Pakistan Chapman told Mashable he got the idea because of the widespread use of security cameras. https://t.co/OFgjtPYIzT 57 minutes ago Ethan Scott 'Lord of the Ring' fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/ssJ2wiF56G https://t.co/BUB5Q95qP6 2 hours ago Basic Code 'Lord of the Ring' fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/C62RjwRiJp 2 hours ago Wilson Lakra 'Lord of the Ring' fans will feel truly seen by this genius custom doorbell https://t.co/fWu2wDqZnN https://t.co/LdOJttm0sL 2 hours ago