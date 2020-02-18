|
Taylor Swift is a manspreading, cigar-smoking, tantrumming dude in 'The Man' video
|
|
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
You'll see Taylor Swift in a whole new light in her video for "The Man." Literally.
In the video, Swift dresses as a suit-wearing, manspreading, cigar-smoking, yacht-owning, tennis-match-tantrumming dude. And does a very convincing job of it.
In the song — a newly-released single from her album Lover — Swift...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this