Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man'

TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man'

Mashable Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
With 39.6 million followers, Loren Gray has the most-followed account on TikTok. On Thursday, she took her star power a step further, gifting a grade-A eye roll to Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man."

Gray plays a ball girl who looks on in horror as The Man (played by Taylor Swift) does a lot of peacocking about his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ 00:54

 Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut. Swift stars as the titular man who gets away with outrageous behavior while being praised for doing the bare minimum. The singer laced the video with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A history of Birthday girl Elizabeth Taylor's marriages [Video]A history of Birthday girl Elizabeth Taylor's marriages

'Cleopatra' star Elizabeth Taylor would have been 88 years old today (27th February), so we're taking a look at the late actress' many marriages.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:53Published

Thrifty US man shows his TikTok followers how to make DIY bath bombs [Video]Thrifty US man shows his TikTok followers how to make DIY bath bombs

This LA-based man demonstrates the cheapest way to unwind and TikTok users can't get enough! Patrick Zeinali posted the creative clip to his TikTok account with the caption: "I couldn't believe the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Directed Her 'The Man' Video, Which You Can Watch Here!

The moment has arrived and Taylor Swift has premiered another music video! “The Man” is the fourth single off Taylor‘s new album Lover and the official...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndian ExpressBillboard.comJust JaredUSATODAY.comMashableThe WrapE! OnlineLainey GossipBBC News

Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Easter Eggs Revealed & She's Throwing Some Shade!

Taylor Swift woke up bright and early to conduct a question and answer session before releasing her brand new music video for “The Man.” Well, as you...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comBillboard.comUSATODAY.comE! OnlineBBC News

Tweets about this

seniinthebox

Seni RT @mashable: TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/E7CKTM7Lrk 4 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/xDHiyaFylM #tech #news… https://t.co/opKTw0bKsP 8 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/MsuLpa6zDA… https://t.co/0nCSe7pLS1 10 minutes ago

helenb6767

Helen Baker TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/j2YF57iNut https://t.co/MdrrRSUsv0 10 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/ubJ1aJo0xG https://t.co/NSrmppuwgd 10 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/vAw0h5R8Mj https://t.co/RtcdRV2O9g 10 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' https://t.co/E7CKTM7Lrk 13 minutes ago

taylor_ts7

“LOVER” out now RT @HollywoodLife: Learn more about Loren Gray, the TikTok star from Taylor Swift's #TheManMusicVideo! https://t.co/V2hGyBjOpK https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.