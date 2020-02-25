TikTok star Loren Gray delivers a gorgeous eye roll in Taylor Swift's 'The Man'

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

With 39.6 million followers, Loren Gray has the most-followed account on TikTok. On Thursday, she took her star power a step further, gifting a grade-A eye roll to Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man."



Gray plays a ball girl who looks on in horror as The Man (played by Taylor Swift) does a lot of peacocking about his... 👓 View full article

