Jordan Peele's gripping first 'Candyman' trailer dares you to say his name

Mashable Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
In the buzzy first trailer for Jordan Peele's sequel to 1993's horror classic (also titled Candyman), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays  Anthony McCoy, the grown-up version of the first film's infant MacGuffin whose connection to the Candyman legend draws him dangerously close to his roots in Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing...
News video: Candyman - Official Trailer

Candyman - Official Trailer 02:31

 Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and...

Jordan Peele Shares 'Candyman' Teaser Ahead of Trailer - Watch!

Jordan Peele is teasing fans ahead of the release of Candyman! The 41-year-old writer and producer took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 25) to offer a sneak peek...
Just Jared

‘Candyman’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Dares You to Say His Name in Creepy First Look (Video)

The urban legend of the Candyman goes, if you say his name five times in the mirror, he’ll appear in your reflection and kill you. Jordan Peele puts that...
The Wrap

