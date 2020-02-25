Jordan Peele's gripping first 'Candyman' trailer dares you to say his name
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () In the buzzy first trailer for Jordan Peele's sequel to 1993's horror classic (also titled Candyman), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy, the grown-up version of the first film's infant MacGuffin whose connection to the Candyman legend draws him dangerously close to his roots in Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing...
Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd!
Release Date: June 12, 2020
Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and...