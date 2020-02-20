Global  

Facebook Cancels F8 Developer Conference Over Coronavirus

WebProNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook is the latest organization to cancel a major conference as a result of the coronavirus, cancelling this year’s F8.

The post Facebook Cancels F8 Developer Conference Over Coronavirus appeared first on WebProNews.
Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns [Video]Facebook Cancels Developers Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Facebook announced Thursday that it has canceled its upcoming F8 developers conference in May amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus. (2-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference about coronavirus [Video]Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference about coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday the state is ready to respond to any potential cases of the deadly coronavirus. "First and foremost, there are still no cases of coronavirus in Florida," Gov...

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:09Published


Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus, as growing concerns about the economic impact of...
Sony and Facebook withdraw from GDC due to coronavirus concerns

Mobile World Congress 2020 isn't the only trade show affected by COVID-19, otherwise known as the new coronavirus disease. Facebook has just announced that it...
Barretttechnet

Carolyn Barrett🇺🇸 RT @Reuters: Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus https://t.co/06o3WaN0wt https://t.co/99lGnli979 5 minutes ago

evergreenloan1

Evergreen Capital Finance Group Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus https://t.co/YdLEx1OQJ8 https://t.co/5SzHq0cm0m 7 minutes ago

MI_Investments

M/I_Investments RT @kron4news: 'IT'S GOING TO BE A REAL LOSS': Facebook cancels annual F8 Software Developer conference due to #coronavirus concerns, @KRON… 7 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus concerns – The Verge https://t.co/8dPzlEfO6Y https://t.co/sXwlzJmmzY 12 minutes ago

Trippple12

Trippple1 Facebook Cancels F8 Developer Conference Over Global Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/e11Wldk6fg 18 minutes ago

Iggy

Iggy Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/qTLgyJFkwN 23 minutes ago

nayn_world

NaynWorld #f8 Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus https://t.co/d28gnU9N0l https://t.co/5te90TEdeX 24 minutes ago

OlZenSoft

OlZenSoft Top story: Facebook cancels F8 developer conference due to coronavirus concerns - The Verge https://t.co/qx2KdlO0pa… https://t.co/taALgZyTPX 24 minutes ago

