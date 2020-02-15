Global  

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus, as growing concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak drove Wall Street to tumble for a sixth straight day.
 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

