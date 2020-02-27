DocuSign is moving into AI with the acquisition of Seal Software, maker of AI-driven contract analysis, for $188 million in cash. The post DocuSign Buys Seal Software, Maker of AI-Driven Contract Analysis appeared first on WebProNews.

