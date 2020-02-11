Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > YouTube TV Loses Fox Regional Sports

YouTube TV Loses Fox Regional Sports

WebProNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
YouTube TV is notifying users that it has lost the rights to Sinclair-owned channels, including Fox Regional Sports and the YES Network.

The post YouTube TV Loses Fox Regional Sports appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Press Pass - 2/16/20 [Video]Press Pass - 2/16/20

Get the latest in sports from local experts here!

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:26Published

Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20 [Video]Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20

Greater Lansing Sports Authority - 2/11/20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sports fans: YouTube TV set to lose Fox Regional Sports, YES Network on Feb. 29

The rising costs of sports fees are the culprit in the YouTube TV dispute. Sinclair, which owns the networks, also had issues with Dish and fubo.TV.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The WrapThe Verge9to5Googleengadgetbizjournals

AT&T’s regional sports networks draw disappointing bids — and might not get sold, report says

Could AT&T’s regional sports networks not get sold off after all? The Dallas-based telecommunications and media company didn’t get what it wanted in an...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

DSpaceNine

Jon Lusty So much for us @MNUFC fans watching the Loons this season. @YouTubeTV is losing @fsnorth as of Feb 29, just in tim… https://t.co/Cd05NaQUUe 6 hours ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington RT @SNIPdaily: .@YouTubeTV loses live sports networks from Sinclair Broadcast Group starting on Saturday, Feb. 29, including @FoxSports reg… 7 hours ago

SNIPdaily

SNIPdaily .@YouTubeTV loses live sports networks from Sinclair Broadcast Group starting on Saturday, Feb. 29, including… https://t.co/tHUVQpMGN1 7 hours ago

syracusedotcom

syracuse.com YouTube TV loses YES Network, Fox Regional Sports Networks amid dispute with Sinclair https://t.co/MyVsYmn875 8 hours ago

OrangeChuck

Chuck Fiello Jr. RT @newyorkupstate: YouTube TV loses YES Network, Fox Regional Sports Networks amid dispute with Sinclair https://t.co/KEOycxN5Nm 8 hours ago

newyorkupstate

NYup.com YouTube TV loses YES Network, Fox Regional Sports Networks amid dispute with Sinclair https://t.co/KEOycxN5Nm 8 hours ago

BrentAxeMedia

Brent Axe Well, this sucks. One of the things I like about @YouTubeTV is the sports variety. That just took a big hit. https://t.co/Qu81VQKexG 10 hours ago

deafgeoff

Geoff Herbert YouTube TV loses YES Network, Fox Regional Sports Network amid dispute with Sinclair https://t.co/8PslWhPbRI 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.