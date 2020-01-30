Let’s Encrypt has now issued a billion free HTTPS certificates Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HTTPS is now considered to be a base standard for website security. You can always check if a website is using the latest encryption standards to secure your communication by checking out its HTTPS certificate. Let’s Encrypt, a site that provides such free certificates, has issued a billion of them since its launch in 2016. The non-profit is operated by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), with members such as Mozilla Foundation, Akamai Technologies, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), and the University of Michigan. [Read: A massive cache of stolen OnlyFans videos have been dumped online] HTTPS certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt are…



