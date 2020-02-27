Global  

Raspberry Pi 4 Gets 2GB of RAM For $35

WebProNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Raspberry Pi 4 just received a RAM upgrade, bringing it to 2GB for the same price as the 1GB version: $35.

The Raspberry Pi 4 gets more RAM for $35

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has updated its flagship model, the Raspberry Pi 4. It’s still the same awesome tiny single-board computer with a lot of...
