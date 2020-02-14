Vivo's new Apex concept phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Vivo's first Apex phone, unveiled in Feb. 2018, was the first functional phone with nearly no bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. It was just a concept, but it was way ahead of its time, with countless manufacturers later ditching various display-obstructing elements from their phones, one by one.
Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 10:26Published