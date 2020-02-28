Netflix's 'Castlevania' is a gothic, gory trip worth catching up on

Global  

Mashable Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Video games don't typically translate to other media as well as we'd like them to, but Netflix's anime adaptation of Castlevania goes against the grain.

With Castlevania Season 3 coming just around the corner on March 5, now is the perfect time to catch up on the gory, gothic show that centers around the struggle between...
Warren Ellis wrote Castlevania season 3 in a ‘rapture of mad power’

Warren Ellis wrote Castlevania season 3 in a ‘rapture of mad power’Netflix Netflix’s Castlevania is the rare video game adaptation that’s actually worth watching. Executive produced by Adi Shankar and written by prolific...
The Verge


