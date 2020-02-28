Global  

Facebook Messenger just got a cleaner design by killing Discover and chatbots

The Next Web Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Facebook Messenger just got a cleaner design by killing Discover and chatbotsFacebook Messenger is getting a facelift with a simpler, more streamlined design. Granted, we already knew that given the changes were on the way given they were announced way back in 2018, but today we got our first glimpse at what the final product might look like, courtesy of TechCrunch. The big picture: The Discover tab is disappearing, and chatbots are being curtailed. How many times have you actually used the Discover tab? If you’re like me, probably not much at all; I’d frankly all but forgotten it was there. Instead, you now simply have one tab for your chats,…

This story continues at The Next Web

