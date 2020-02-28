'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' star walks out in protest after Roman Polanski wins award
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () In a time when big Hollywood names like Harvey Weinstein are answering for their crimes, a festival jury can't expect to hand an award Roman Polanski without some backlash.
After Polanski was announced as Best Director at the French Film Academy's César Awards, Portrait of a Lady on Fire actress Adèle Haenel immediately rose...
Roman Polanski scooped France's Cesar Award for best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy" on Friday, prompting a walkout by several women in the... Reuters Also reported by •Independent •France 24 •Hindu •CBC.ca •Just Jared
