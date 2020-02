Twitter mourns the death of Trader Joe's creator Joe Coulombe Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe died at the age of 89 on Friday.



Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's in Pasadena in 1967; the chain eventually grew into over 500 stores in 40 states. The store's ubiquity and progressive employee policies led many to respond to Coulombe's death on social media, cementing the reach of his... 👓 View full article

