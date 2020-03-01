Global  

'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is a little too existential to be much fun

Mashable Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Wasting no time, the new AMC anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere introduces viewers to the first of its four protagonists on the fateful day in which everything changes. Peter (Jason Segel), an ordinary-presenting man living in Philadelphia (who viewers learn has been devoid of strong emotions of any type for many years)...
