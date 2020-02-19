Ryan Reynolds hilariously celebrates Leap Day with an 84-year-old's first legal drink
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () It's not every day you get to celebrate turning 21, the legal drinking age in America. It's extremely not every day that you get to do so as a woman who was actually born more than eight decades ago.
That was the case for Arlene Manko, who was born on Feb. 29 1936. Because it lands on Leap Day, this means Manko only...
Thanks to Leap Day, a woman born in 1936 is just now celebrating her first legal drink. She's featured in Ryan Reynolds' latest ad for Aviation Gin
