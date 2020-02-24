Global  

India will finally allow inflight Wi-Fi after all these years

The Next Web Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
India will finally allow inflight Wi-Fi after all these yearsDid you know that India and North Korea are the only two countries that don’t allow inflight Wi-Fi? It’s a shitty exclusive club to belong to — but it looks like India is finally canceling its membership, as the government has published new rules that allow the service on commercial flights. That’s from The Economic Times, which has reviewed a copy of the government’s notification. Quartz noted back in 2016 that while many international airlines offer Wi-Fi on board flights to India, they have to turn off connectivity when they enter the country’s airspace. It’s a particularly odd quirk, especially…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
