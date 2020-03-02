Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to have him replaced, according to Bloomberg. The $40 billion hedge fund, which is a major activist investor (the kind of investor that acquires a stake in a company in order to influence its direction in business) led by billionaire Paul Singer, isn’t keen on Dorsey serving as CEO at both Twitter and Square simultaneously. Read: Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s edit button: “We’ll probably never do it” With a 4% stake in the firm that it…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Twitter Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to have him replaced, according to Bloomberg. The $40 billion hedge fund, which is a major activist investor (the kind of investor that acquires a stake in a company in order to influence its direction in business) led by billionaire Paul Singer, isn’t keen on Dorsey serving as CEO at both Twitter and Square simultaneously. Read: Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s edit button: “We’ll probably never do it” With a 4% stake in the firm that it…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Twitter 👓 View full article

