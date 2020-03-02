Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey

The Next Web Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack DorseyTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to have him replaced, according to Bloomberg. The $40 billion hedge fund, which is a major activist investor (the kind of investor that acquires a stake in a company in order to influence its direction in business) led by billionaire Paul Singer, isn’t keen on Dorsey serving as CEO at both Twitter and Square simultaneously. Read: Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s edit button: “We’ll probably never do it” With a 4% stake in the firm that it…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Twitter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO 00:24

 According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 [Video]Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 Jack Welch, once dubbed “manager of the century” by ‘Fortune’ died on Sunday, March 1, of renal failure. His wife, Suzy Welch, released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84 [Video]Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84

Jack Welch worked his way up the ranks of GE, becoming CEO in 1981 and being named "manager of the century" by Forture Managing in 1999.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: Twitter Rises More Than 7% After Elliott Management Buys Stake

Shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) are rising more than 7 percent in the morning trade on Monday at $35.69, after hedge fund Elliott Management reportedly acquired a...
RTTNews

Twitter's Stock Surges As Activist Investor Circles

Elliott Management, the activist investor group has amassed a stake in Twitter and could call for the ouster of CEO Jack Dorsey.
Motley Fool Also reported by •The VergeNewsmaxThe Age

Tweets about this

OrigShyWriter

ShyWriter™ Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey https://t.co/qUVMcjGDlT 38 minutes ago

ashontweeter

Ashish Agrawal Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey https://t.co/jDqKq8DxjV 42 minutes ago

kolkata_guy

Unsung Warrior RT @ArunudoyB: Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey Does this have any bearing? https://t.co/TP6kLZGB5S 53 minutes ago

ArunudoyB

Arunudoy ভট্টাচার্য Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey Does this have any bearing? https://t.co/TP6kLZGB5S 1 hour ago

ZedHershe

Hershe Zed RT @ZedHershe: Twitter is for sale. With Elliott Management involved look for a deal to sell Twitter. https://t.co/0XDK2zUkcn 2 hours ago

ZedHershe

Hershe Zed Twitter is for sale. With Elliott Management involved look for a deal to sell Twitter. https://t.co/0XDK2zUkcn 2 hours ago

rvwitharvi

arvian redya p. RT @thenextweb: Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey (by @aghoshal) https://t.co/linbLlrR7a 4 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey (by @aghoshal) https://t.co/linbLlrR7a 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.