Renault’s concept EV can make itself bigger to fit more batteries

The Next Web Monday, 2 March 2020
Renault’s concept EV can make itself bigger to fit more batteriesEven though battery technology is moving forward, many EVs still struggle to match their gasoline counterparts for range. But French marque Renault thinks it’s got an idea to address that. Renault’s 100% electric Morphoz concept can make itself longer to accommodate more batteries to increase its range. [Read: Tesla’s Long Range Model S gets a boost to run 390 miles between charges] In its standard “city” guise, the Morphoz has a 40 kWh battery. But for those potentially infrequent long-distance trips it can extend itself to take on another 50 kWh battery, Engadget reports. This supposedly gives the Morphoz between…

News video: 2020 Renault Morphoz Reveal

2020 Renault Morphoz Reveal 01:44

 The MORPHOZ concept is Renault's vision of personal, shareable, electric mobility of the future. The smart, modular, crossover vehicle is able to physically and technologically adapt whether it's being used for a short commute, trip to the shops or a longer journey. The vehicle is able to recognise...

2020 Renault Morphoz - 3D Animatic - Exterior Design [Video]2020 Renault Morphoz - 3D Animatic - Exterior Design

The MORPHOZ concept is Renault's vision of personal, shareable, electric mobility of the future. The smart, modular, crossover vehicle is able to physically and technologically adapt whether it's being..

2020 Renault Morphoz - 3D Animatic - Infotainments System [Video]2020 Renault Morphoz - 3D Animatic - Infotainments System

The MORPHOZ concept is Renault's vision of personal, shareable, electric mobility of the future. The smart, modular, crossover vehicle is able to physically and technologically adapt whether it's being..

Renault's 'transformer' EV concept can stretch to take on extra batteries

Renault's latest concept EV is literally a transformer that works for both city driving and long trips. The Morphoz EV in "City" mode normally has a 40 kWh...
