Renault’s concept EV can make itself bigger to fit more batteries

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Even though battery technology is moving forward, many EVs still struggle to match their gasoline counterparts for range. But French marque Renault thinks it’s got an idea to address that. Renault’s 100% electric Morphoz concept can make itself longer to accommodate more batteries to increase its range. [Read: Tesla’s Long Range Model S gets a boost to run 390 miles between charges] In its standard “city” guise, the Morphoz has a 40 kWh battery. But for those potentially infrequent long-distance trips it can extend itself to take on another 50 kWh battery, Engadget reports. This supposedly gives the Morphoz between…



This story continues at The Next Web Even though battery technology is moving forward, many EVs still struggle to match their gasoline counterparts for range. But French marque Renault thinks it’s got an idea to address that. Renault’s 100% electric Morphoz concept can make itself longer to accommodate more batteries to increase its range. [Read: Tesla’s Long Range Model S gets a boost to run 390 miles between charges] In its standard “city” guise, the Morphoz has a 40 kWh battery. But for those potentially infrequent long-distance trips it can extend itself to take on another 50 kWh battery, Engadget reports. This supposedly gives the Morphoz between…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

