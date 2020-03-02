Death Stranding is coming to PC and bringing Half-Life content with it Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Death Stranding is coming to PC, eight months after its debut on the PS4 last year. Hideo Kojima’s beautiful oddity of a game will arrive on June 2, and it’s bringing along some strange crossover content — namely, from Valve’s Half-Life series. The PC port will include a new photo mode, much like God of War (albeit in this case the silly facial expressions actually feel marginally closer to being in character). It’ll also support ultrawide monitors. Pre-order content includes an art book, special in-game armor, and a copy of the in-game soundtrack. [Read: Half-Life: Alyx comes out on March 23. Here are all…



