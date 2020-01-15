I won’t be able to play Half-Life: Alyx, but I can’t wait to watch it

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gaming giant Valve is less than three weeks from releasing the highly anticipated VR game, Half-Life: Alyx. We’ve been hearing about this midquel in the company’s beloved franchise since last November, and we now have a much better idea of what it’ll be like to play it. You can watch an officially released gameplay clip below. Half-Life: Alyx looks fantastic, from the detailed environments to the familiar pesky headcrabs. This VR title will feature plenty of interactive puzzle and combat elements, so you’ll be totally immersed in the experience as you step into young Alyx Vance’s shoes to help your…



